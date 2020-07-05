All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:41 PM

11738 Featherbrook Drive

11738 Featherbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11738 Featherbrook Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Briarwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In Light of Covid-19 We have dropped the lease realty monthly amount down $200 for your convenience in this situation. 2021 Lease amount will reflect a $50 increase

Beautifully updated home, just moments from 635, with fabulous updates and move-in ready! Charming drive up in an up-and-coming neighborhood; living area with wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings and great laminate floors; updated kitchen with granite c-tops; french doors to deck and back yard; beautiful master suite with updated bathroom and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11738 Featherbrook Drive have any available units?
11738 Featherbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11738 Featherbrook Drive have?
Some of 11738 Featherbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11738 Featherbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11738 Featherbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11738 Featherbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11738 Featherbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11738 Featherbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11738 Featherbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 11738 Featherbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11738 Featherbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11738 Featherbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 11738 Featherbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11738 Featherbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 11738 Featherbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11738 Featherbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11738 Featherbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

