11738 Featherbrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

In Light of Covid-19 We have dropped the lease realty monthly amount down $200 for your convenience in this situation. 2021 Lease amount will reflect a $50 increase



Beautifully updated home, just moments from 635, with fabulous updates and move-in ready! Charming drive up in an up-and-coming neighborhood; living area with wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings and great laminate floors; updated kitchen with granite c-tops; french doors to deck and back yard; beautiful master suite with updated bathroom and much more!