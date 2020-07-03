All apartments in Dallas
11722 Sunland Street

11722 Sunland Street · No Longer Available
Location

11722 Sunland Street, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
This lovely home with Custom Shaker Cabinets, Mount Sink, Kitchen Faucet, ,Energy Sufficient Windows, 2 inch Faux Wood Blinds, Crown Molding, Cedar Wood Fence, Master Shower, and Much More. Walking Distance to the Elementary School. Easy Access to Hwy 635. The closest grocery stores are Fiesta Mart, Kwik Way Grocery Stores and E&M C-Store. Nearby coffee shops include China Bowl Express, McDonald's and 7-Eleven. Nearby restaurants include Siete 7 Salsas Taqueria, Siete7Salsas and Little Caesars Pizza. 11722 Sunland St is near Norbuck Park, White Rock Lake Park and Flag Pole Hill Park. Don't Miss it! Great Value!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11722 Sunland Street have any available units?
11722 Sunland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 11722 Sunland Street currently offering any rent specials?
11722 Sunland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11722 Sunland Street pet-friendly?
No, 11722 Sunland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11722 Sunland Street offer parking?
Yes, 11722 Sunland Street offers parking.
Does 11722 Sunland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11722 Sunland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11722 Sunland Street have a pool?
No, 11722 Sunland Street does not have a pool.
Does 11722 Sunland Street have accessible units?
No, 11722 Sunland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11722 Sunland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11722 Sunland Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11722 Sunland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11722 Sunland Street does not have units with air conditioning.

