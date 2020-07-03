1170 Manacor Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Detached 3 Story Home with a ROOFTOP DECK in Parkside at Trinity Green. Modern home offers a bedroom and attached bathroom on the 1st floor, a wonderful open concept living-dining-kitchen area with a half bath on the 2nd floor, and master bedroom with attached bathroom along with the 3rd bedroom and attached bathroom on the 3rd floor. It features a gorgeous ROOFTOP DECK FOR ENTERTAINING and outdoor living. WASHER, DRYER AND FRIDGE included.

SPECIAL DISCOUNT, OFFERING THE HOME FOR $1650 FOR APRIL(the balance of April) AND FOR ALL OF MAY. MUST SIGN UP IN APRIL TO QUALIFY FOR THE SPECIAL. CALL OR TEXT AGENT@972-762-9949 TO SEND THE TAR APP