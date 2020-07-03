All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1170 Manacor Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1170 Manacor Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:31 AM

1170 Manacor Lane

1170 Manacore Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1170 Manacore Lane, Dallas, TX 75212
Fredrick Douglas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Detached 3 Story Home with a ROOFTOP DECK in Parkside at Trinity Green. Modern home offers a bedroom and attached bathroom on the 1st floor, a wonderful open concept living-dining-kitchen area with a half bath on the 2nd floor, and master bedroom with attached bathroom along with the 3rd bedroom and attached bathroom on the 3rd floor. It features a gorgeous ROOFTOP DECK FOR ENTERTAINING and outdoor living. WASHER, DRYER AND FRIDGE included.
SPECIAL DISCOUNT, OFFERING THE HOME FOR $1650 FOR APRIL(the balance of April) AND FOR ALL OF MAY. MUST SIGN UP IN APRIL TO QUALIFY FOR THE SPECIAL. CALL OR TEXT AGENT@972-762-9949 TO SEND THE TAR APP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1170 Manacor Lane have any available units?
1170 Manacor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1170 Manacor Lane have?
Some of 1170 Manacor Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1170 Manacor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1170 Manacor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 Manacor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1170 Manacor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1170 Manacor Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1170 Manacor Lane offers parking.
Does 1170 Manacor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1170 Manacor Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 Manacor Lane have a pool?
No, 1170 Manacor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1170 Manacor Lane have accessible units?
No, 1170 Manacor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 Manacor Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1170 Manacor Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1809 Bennett
1809-1811 Bennett Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Essence North Dallas
4200 Horizon North Parkway
Dallas, TX 75287
The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Plaza
5908 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
The Trails of White Rock
1121 Beachview St
Dallas, TX 75218
Riviera at West Village
3530 Travis St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Dylan
4533 Cedar Springs
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University