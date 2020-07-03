1168 Clifftop Lane

Amenities

“Go West” they said-West Dallas, that is! Brand new urban home on Clifftop Lane with stunning views of downtown Dallas. Bike to the Trinity River, catch the sunset at The Belmont Hotel, or sample the amazing food options at Trinity Groves. You’ll love the cutting edge West Dallas vibe and the proximity to downtown Dallas. Amazing modern design, energy efficient const. and cool features like polished concrete floors, SS appliances, NEW Washer + Dryer and quartz countertops. Equipped with ROLLER SHADES shades down stairs and Blackout Roller shades upstairs. Private fenced back yard with ZERO maintenance so you have more time to enjoy all the nearby attractions. OWNER PAYS WATER,SEWER, TRASH!1 MONTH FREE RENT!