Dallas, TX
1168 Clifftop Lane
Last updated July 12 2019 at 2:59 AM

1168 Clifftop Lane

1168 Clifftop Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1168 Clifftop Ln, Dallas, TX 75208
Fort Worth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
“Go West” they said-West Dallas, that is! Brand new urban home on Clifftop Lane with stunning views of downtown Dallas. Bike to the Trinity River, catch the sunset at The Belmont Hotel, or sample the amazing food options at Trinity Groves. You’ll love the cutting edge West Dallas vibe and the proximity to downtown Dallas. Amazing modern design, energy efficient const. and cool features like polished concrete floors, SS appliances, NEW Washer + Dryer and quartz countertops. Equipped with ROLLER SHADES shades down stairs and Blackout Roller shades upstairs. Private fenced back yard with ZERO maintenance so you have more time to enjoy all the nearby attractions. OWNER PAYS WATER,SEWER, TRASH!1 MONTH FREE RENT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1168 Clifftop Lane have any available units?
1168 Clifftop Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1168 Clifftop Lane have?
Some of 1168 Clifftop Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1168 Clifftop Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1168 Clifftop Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1168 Clifftop Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1168 Clifftop Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1168 Clifftop Lane offer parking?
No, 1168 Clifftop Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1168 Clifftop Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1168 Clifftop Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1168 Clifftop Lane have a pool?
No, 1168 Clifftop Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1168 Clifftop Lane have accessible units?
No, 1168 Clifftop Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1168 Clifftop Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1168 Clifftop Lane has units with dishwashers.

