11610 Tuscany Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

If you are looking for a new place to call home in the East Dallas area, make sure you put this one on your list to come and see!! Recently painted interior and exterior, new stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, and roof replaced in 2019! The garage has a built-in workbench, cabinets, and a storage closet. The large backyard is fenced and also has a storage shed. This charming Lochwood neighborhood house still has some original character left and the rooms are spacious with nice-sized closets.