All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 11610 Tuscany Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
11610 Tuscany Way
Last updated December 27 2019 at 1:25 PM

11610 Tuscany Way

11610 Tuscany Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11610 Tuscany Way, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If you are looking for a new place to call home in the East Dallas area, make sure you put this one on your list to come and see!! Recently painted interior and exterior, new stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, and roof replaced in 2019! The garage has a built-in workbench, cabinets, and a storage closet. The large backyard is fenced and also has a storage shed. This charming Lochwood neighborhood house still has some original character left and the rooms are spacious with nice-sized closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11610 Tuscany Way have any available units?
11610 Tuscany Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11610 Tuscany Way have?
Some of 11610 Tuscany Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11610 Tuscany Way currently offering any rent specials?
11610 Tuscany Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11610 Tuscany Way pet-friendly?
No, 11610 Tuscany Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11610 Tuscany Way offer parking?
Yes, 11610 Tuscany Way offers parking.
Does 11610 Tuscany Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11610 Tuscany Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11610 Tuscany Way have a pool?
No, 11610 Tuscany Way does not have a pool.
Does 11610 Tuscany Way have accessible units?
No, 11610 Tuscany Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11610 Tuscany Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11610 Tuscany Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soho Apartments
7610 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Post Katy Trail
3223 Lemmon Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Everleigh Forestwood 55+
11881 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Lakewood Greens
7150 E Grand Ave
Dallas, TX 75223
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments
4020 Gilbert Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Miro
2225 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University