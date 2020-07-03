All apartments in Dallas
11602 Abston Lane
11602 Abston Lane

11602 Abston Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11602 Abston Lane, Dallas, TX 75218

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this charming Gaston Park bungalow. Great location minutes from White Rock and the Arboretum. Easy access to major freeways. Great opportunity to rent in sought after area. Original hardwood floors are in great condition. Recent paint and stainless appliances. Backyard is huge with a deck and covered patio at front door area. Perfect for entertaining. Must see this cute well maintained home in a great area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11602 Abston Lane have any available units?
11602 Abston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11602 Abston Lane have?
Some of 11602 Abston Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11602 Abston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11602 Abston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11602 Abston Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11602 Abston Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11602 Abston Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11602 Abston Lane offers parking.
Does 11602 Abston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11602 Abston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11602 Abston Lane have a pool?
No, 11602 Abston Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11602 Abston Lane have accessible units?
No, 11602 Abston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11602 Abston Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11602 Abston Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

