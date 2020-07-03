11602 Abston Lane

Come see this charming Gaston Park bungalow. Great location minutes from White Rock and the Arboretum. Easy access to major freeways. Great opportunity to rent in sought after area. Original hardwood floors are in great condition. Recent paint and stainless appliances. Backyard is huge with a deck and covered patio at front door area. Perfect for entertaining. Must see this cute well maintained home in a great area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
