Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
11503 flamingo lane
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:36 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11503 flamingo lane
11503 Flamingo Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11503 Flamingo Lane, Dallas, TX 75218
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3bed & 2bath Home for rent - Property Id: 186046
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186046
Property Id 186046
(RLNE5365882)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11503 flamingo lane have any available units?
11503 flamingo lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11503 flamingo lane have?
Some of 11503 flamingo lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11503 flamingo lane currently offering any rent specials?
11503 flamingo lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11503 flamingo lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11503 flamingo lane is pet friendly.
Does 11503 flamingo lane offer parking?
No, 11503 flamingo lane does not offer parking.
Does 11503 flamingo lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11503 flamingo lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11503 flamingo lane have a pool?
No, 11503 flamingo lane does not have a pool.
Does 11503 flamingo lane have accessible units?
No, 11503 flamingo lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11503 flamingo lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11503 flamingo lane has units with dishwashers.
