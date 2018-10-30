11499 Drummond Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stylish and updated 3/2 in beautiful East Dallas Neighborhood! - Come see this beautiful and cozy ranch style home, nestled on a spacious corner lot...it's an Eastside Redux!!!!



The interior has been completely revitalized for a fresh and modern take on this classic 70's ranch style home. In the kitchen, stainless appliances, including a double oven and loads of cabinets and open kitchen layout will make cooking a joy!

The entire home has new gorgeous hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Along with all new flooring the home has been outfitted with a new solid wood front door, double-pane windows and sliding doors for improved energy efficiency. In the master bedroom, there is plenty of closet space as a large second closet has been added with a set of modern barn doors.that really add character to the space.



This home is located inside the loop and is conveniently located to both 635 and I-30 freeways to quickly navigate the metroplex. The Dallas Athletic Center provides a beautiful backdrop in a wonderful, scenic neighborhood and is only minutes away from White Rock Lake.



(RLNE4718339)