11441 Cromwell Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

WOW! What a gorgeous property in an incredible, highly sought after location with updates galore! This home has been modernized inside and out over time, and the outcome is a beautiful, yet comfortable property for the new homeowners! From brand new wood floors to new Low-E windows, completely renovated bathrooms, remodeled kitchen and utility room, this home has it all! Space abounds with large bedrooms - two of which are separated by a fantastic, double vanity jack-and-jill bath! The property is on a THIRD OF AN ACRE so the backyard has tons of green space WITH a large pool and plenty of space for patio furniture and grill! Parking is not a problem with an elongated driveway and large parking pad! View today!