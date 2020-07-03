All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 11441 Cromwell Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
11441 Cromwell Court
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:05 AM

11441 Cromwell Court

11441 Cromwell Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11441 Cromwell Court, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
WOW! What a gorgeous property in an incredible, highly sought after location with updates galore! This home has been modernized inside and out over time, and the outcome is a beautiful, yet comfortable property for the new homeowners! From brand new wood floors to new Low-E windows, completely renovated bathrooms, remodeled kitchen and utility room, this home has it all! Space abounds with large bedrooms - two of which are separated by a fantastic, double vanity jack-and-jill bath! The property is on a THIRD OF AN ACRE so the backyard has tons of green space WITH a large pool and plenty of space for patio furniture and grill! Parking is not a problem with an elongated driveway and large parking pad! View today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11441 Cromwell Court have any available units?
11441 Cromwell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11441 Cromwell Court have?
Some of 11441 Cromwell Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11441 Cromwell Court currently offering any rent specials?
11441 Cromwell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11441 Cromwell Court pet-friendly?
No, 11441 Cromwell Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11441 Cromwell Court offer parking?
Yes, 11441 Cromwell Court offers parking.
Does 11441 Cromwell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11441 Cromwell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11441 Cromwell Court have a pool?
Yes, 11441 Cromwell Court has a pool.
Does 11441 Cromwell Court have accessible units?
No, 11441 Cromwell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11441 Cromwell Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11441 Cromwell Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Oaks White Rock
9000 Poppy Dr
Dallas, TX 75218
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Bent Oaks
16000 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
View at Kessler Park
2511 Wedglea Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Arrive West End
800 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75202

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University