Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
11423 Gatewood Drive
Last updated March 21 2020 at 3:43 AM

11423 Gatewood Drive

11423 Gatewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11423 Gatewood Drive, Dallas, TX 75218

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NEWLY REMODELED 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom. Updates include granite countertops, new flooring throughout, new stainless steel appliances, gas stovetop, freshly painted inside and out, new electrical, new roof, new lighting, ceiling fans and fresh landscaping. Open concept living with kitchen breakfast bar. Plenty of closet and storage space. Tons of natural lighting from new windows. Large fenced backyard with separate storage building in backyard. Stainless steel fridge is included! Nearby Casa Linda Estates, convenient access to major highways, shopping, restaurants, schools and more! Application fee is $40 per adult to be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11423 Gatewood Drive have any available units?
11423 Gatewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11423 Gatewood Drive have?
Some of 11423 Gatewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11423 Gatewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11423 Gatewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11423 Gatewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11423 Gatewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11423 Gatewood Drive offer parking?
No, 11423 Gatewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11423 Gatewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11423 Gatewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11423 Gatewood Drive have a pool?
No, 11423 Gatewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11423 Gatewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 11423 Gatewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11423 Gatewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11423 Gatewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

