11423 Gatewood Drive

NEWLY REMODELED 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom. Updates include granite countertops, new flooring throughout, new stainless steel appliances, gas stovetop, freshly painted inside and out, new electrical, new roof, new lighting, ceiling fans and fresh landscaping. Open concept living with kitchen breakfast bar. Plenty of closet and storage space. Tons of natural lighting from new windows. Large fenced backyard with separate storage building in backyard. Stainless steel fridge is included! Nearby Casa Linda Estates, convenient access to major highways, shopping, restaurants, schools and more! Application fee is $40 per adult to be paid online.