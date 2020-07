Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage air conditioning

3 bedroom 2 bath and 2 car garage home in well established neighborhood. Great location, easy access to Interstate 635. Very spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space and natural light! Kitchen opens up to covered porch, great for entertaining, and large back yard for the family to enjoy. This home comes with W&D connections! $20 monthly HVAC filter program required. See Flyer in Supplements.