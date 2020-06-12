11317 Sanabel Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Exclusive North Dallas Home in Gated Community for Lease! - Exclusive David Weekley gated community near White Rock Lake! Fantastic location with a lovely landscaped park and playground. Beautiful stone accents and cedar garage doors outside lead into home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Interior is meticulously maintained with beautiful hardwood floors. Large master suite with jacuzzi tub in master bathroom and separate shower. Kitchen is open to living area and has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, island, gas cooktop, double oven, and built-in microwave. Outdoor covered patio is great for entertaining or relaxing! Expect to be impressed with this gorgeous home! Don't let this one get away!



Brokered by:

Direct Realty

469-909-1926

www.directrealtyteam.com



(RLNE3602014)