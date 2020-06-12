All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
11317 Sanabel Drive
11317 Sanabel Drive

11317 Sanabel Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11317 Sanabel Dr, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Exclusive North Dallas Home in Gated Community for Lease! - Exclusive David Weekley gated community near White Rock Lake! Fantastic location with a lovely landscaped park and playground. Beautiful stone accents and cedar garage doors outside lead into home with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Interior is meticulously maintained with beautiful hardwood floors. Large master suite with jacuzzi tub in master bathroom and separate shower. Kitchen is open to living area and has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, island, gas cooktop, double oven, and built-in microwave. Outdoor covered patio is great for entertaining or relaxing! Expect to be impressed with this gorgeous home! Don't let this one get away!

Brokered by:
Direct Realty
469-909-1926
www.directrealtyteam.com

(RLNE3602014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11317 Sanabel Drive have any available units?
11317 Sanabel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11317 Sanabel Drive have?
Some of 11317 Sanabel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11317 Sanabel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11317 Sanabel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11317 Sanabel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11317 Sanabel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11317 Sanabel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11317 Sanabel Drive offers parking.
Does 11317 Sanabel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11317 Sanabel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11317 Sanabel Drive have a pool?
No, 11317 Sanabel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11317 Sanabel Drive have accessible units?
No, 11317 Sanabel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11317 Sanabel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11317 Sanabel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

