11302 Stallcup Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11302 Stallcup Drive

11302 Stallcup Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11302 Stallcup Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Casa View includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, a fenced-in backyard, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, a back porch/patio and driveway parking. The home is located minutes from Whiterock Marketplace, where you'll find Marshalls & HomeGoods, Ross, The Home Depot, Shoe Carnival, Fiesta Mart, Pollo Regio and more. It's also a short walk from Casa View Elementary School and Park, and Charles A. Gill Elementary. The nearest highway is 635 to the east.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11302 Stallcup Drive have any available units?
11302 Stallcup Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11302 Stallcup Drive have?
Some of 11302 Stallcup Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11302 Stallcup Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11302 Stallcup Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11302 Stallcup Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11302 Stallcup Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11302 Stallcup Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11302 Stallcup Drive offers parking.
Does 11302 Stallcup Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11302 Stallcup Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11302 Stallcup Drive have a pool?
No, 11302 Stallcup Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11302 Stallcup Drive have accessible units?
No, 11302 Stallcup Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11302 Stallcup Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11302 Stallcup Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

