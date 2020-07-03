11302 Stallcup Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Casa View includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, a fenced-in backyard, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, a back porch/patio and driveway parking. The home is located minutes from Whiterock Marketplace, where you'll find Marshalls & HomeGoods, Ross, The Home Depot, Shoe Carnival, Fiesta Mart, Pollo Regio and more. It's also a short walk from Casa View Elementary School and Park, and Charles A. Gill Elementary. The nearest highway is 635 to the east.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.