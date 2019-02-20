All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

11218 Sinclair Avenue

11218 Sinclair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11218 Sinclair Avenue, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3-2-2 has is sitting on a treed lot and is a must see. Hardwood floors in living areas and bedrooms and home also comes with a study with built-ins. The atrium doors open up to a cover patio with fenced in back yard. The detached 2-car garage also has a workshop with built-in cabinets. This home has been well maintained and will not last long. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11218 Sinclair Avenue have any available units?
11218 Sinclair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11218 Sinclair Avenue have?
Some of 11218 Sinclair Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11218 Sinclair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11218 Sinclair Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11218 Sinclair Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11218 Sinclair Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11218 Sinclair Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11218 Sinclair Avenue offers parking.
Does 11218 Sinclair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11218 Sinclair Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11218 Sinclair Avenue have a pool?
No, 11218 Sinclair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11218 Sinclair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11218 Sinclair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11218 Sinclair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11218 Sinclair Avenue has units with dishwashers.

