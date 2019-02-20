11218 Sinclair Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3-2-2 has is sitting on a treed lot and is a must see. Hardwood floors in living areas and bedrooms and home also comes with a study with built-ins. The atrium doors open up to a cover patio with fenced in back yard. The detached 2-car garage also has a workshop with built-in cabinets. This home has been well maintained and will not last long. Pets on a case by case basis.