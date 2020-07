Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath home located with easy access to I-635. Features a living area with an open floor plan, spacious living and dining areas open into galley kitchen with all appliances, including a stainless steel refrigerator. Utility room with hookups, bonus room which can be second living area or study. Shower and dual sinks in the master bathroom. Relaxing modern country style front patio. Front gate access to private driveway leads to 2 car garage.