11209 Joaquin Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage bbq/grill refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

A+MAZING 2 bedrm, 1 bath, 1 car garage, PERFECT EXECUTIVE HOME, close access to downtown and White Rock Lake. COMPLETE UPDATING one year ago, w open living and dining, fresh paint, refinished oak hardwood floors, white kitchen w glass backsplash. Bathroom has beautiful finish out w glass tile, large rain showerhead. The large backyard is like a park setting, peaceful and well landscaped, beautiful trees w sitting area. Great yard for just about anything, especially grilling Texas Bar b q. A must see. Call agent to show.