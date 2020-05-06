11151 Cactus Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

UNBELIEVABLE DEAL! TOTALLY UPDATED! You won't want to miss this perfect opportunity to get into a beautiful home in this sought-after area! You will be greeted by warm hardwood floors as you enter. The kitchen has beautiful granite counters, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The refrigerator is included! You will love the large bedrooms with built-in shelving in the closets and newly replaced carpet! Bathrooms have updated tile, vanities, faucets, etc. Other features include landscaping, sprinkler system, newly stained backyard patio and wood fence, new roof & skylight, and much more. This home has it all! The only thing missing is you!