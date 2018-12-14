All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11151 Cactus Lane

11151 Cactus Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11151 Cactus Lane, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
UNBELIEVABLE DEAL! TOTALLY UPDATED! You won't want to miss this perfect opportunity to get into a beautiful home in this sought-after area! You will be greeted by warm hardwood floors as you enter. The kitchen has beautiful granite counters, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The refrigerator is included! You will love the large bedrooms with built-in shelving in the closets and newly replaced carpet! Bathrooms have updated tile, vanities, faucets, etc. Other features include landscaping, sprinkler system, newly stained backyard patio and wood fence, new roof & skylight, and much more. This home has it all! The only thing missing is you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11151 Cactus Lane have any available units?
11151 Cactus Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11151 Cactus Lane have?
Some of 11151 Cactus Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11151 Cactus Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11151 Cactus Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11151 Cactus Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11151 Cactus Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11151 Cactus Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11151 Cactus Lane offers parking.
Does 11151 Cactus Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11151 Cactus Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11151 Cactus Lane have a pool?
No, 11151 Cactus Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11151 Cactus Lane have accessible units?
No, 11151 Cactus Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11151 Cactus Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11151 Cactus Lane has units with dishwashers.

