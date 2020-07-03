11116 Valleydale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Adorable mid-century modern condo in an incredible location! The home is beautifully updated with wood plank flooring throughout, cool barn doors and the original Greek key plaster crown moldings. Updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters with a complimentary glass backsplash, gooseneck faucet and a smooth electric cooktop. Both baths feature granite counters, sparkling tile and backlit mirrors with designer lighting. The 2nd bedroom could be a home office or TV room. Lots of storage throughout. In 75230 Preston Hollow zip code with easy access to Uptown, Downtown, Addison, Greenville Avenue and much more. Qualification criteria: no negative rental history; three times rent in income.