Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
11116 Valleydale Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11116 Valleydale Drive

11116 Valleydale Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11116 Valleydale Dr, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Adorable mid-century modern condo in an incredible location! The home is beautifully updated with wood plank flooring throughout, cool barn doors and the original Greek key plaster crown moldings. Updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters with a complimentary glass backsplash, gooseneck faucet and a smooth electric cooktop. Both baths feature granite counters, sparkling tile and backlit mirrors with designer lighting. The 2nd bedroom could be a home office or TV room. Lots of storage throughout. In 75230 Preston Hollow zip code with easy access to Uptown, Downtown, Addison, Greenville Avenue and much more. Qualification criteria: no negative rental history; three times rent in income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11116 Valleydale Drive have any available units?
11116 Valleydale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11116 Valleydale Drive have?
Some of 11116 Valleydale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11116 Valleydale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11116 Valleydale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11116 Valleydale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11116 Valleydale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11116 Valleydale Drive offer parking?
No, 11116 Valleydale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11116 Valleydale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11116 Valleydale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11116 Valleydale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11116 Valleydale Drive has a pool.
Does 11116 Valleydale Drive have accessible units?
No, 11116 Valleydale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11116 Valleydale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11116 Valleydale Drive has units with dishwashers.

