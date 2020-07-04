1106 Ridgewood Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly gym air conditioning ceiling fan concierge

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge gym cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

ASK ABOUT OUR 2018 HOLIDAY SPECIAL!



This dog and cat-friendly 1 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, a fenced-in backyard, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections and a fenced in backyard. The home is in a great location, minutes from the bus stop, Henry B Gonzalez Elementary School and the Lake June DART Station. You are also near various establishments including Henderson Chicken, 7-Eleven and more. Travel a block to the east on Buckner Blvd and you have El Rancho Supermercado, Wingstop, Planet Fitness, Goodwill Thrift Store, Griff's Hamburgers and much more.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.