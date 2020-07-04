All apartments in Dallas
1106 Ridgewood Drive
1106 Ridgewood Drive

1106 Ridgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Ridgewood Drive, Dallas, TX 75217
Piedmont

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
ASK ABOUT OUR 2018 HOLIDAY SPECIAL!

This dog and cat-friendly 1 bed, 1 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, a fenced-in backyard, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections and a fenced in backyard. The home is in a great location, minutes from the bus stop, Henry B Gonzalez Elementary School and the Lake June DART Station. You are also near various establishments including Henderson Chicken, 7-Eleven and more. Travel a block to the east on Buckner Blvd and you have El Rancho Supermercado, Wingstop, Planet Fitness, Goodwill Thrift Store, Griff's Hamburgers and much more.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Ridgewood Drive have any available units?
1106 Ridgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 Ridgewood Drive have?
Some of 1106 Ridgewood Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Ridgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Ridgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Ridgewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Ridgewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Ridgewood Drive offer parking?
No, 1106 Ridgewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1106 Ridgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Ridgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Ridgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1106 Ridgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Ridgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1106 Ridgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Ridgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Ridgewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

