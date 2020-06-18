All apartments in Dallas
11036 Joymeadow Drive

11036 Joymeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11036 Joymeadow Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Awesome Mid-century Duplex with modern touches. Renovated Kitchen with updated oven, cook-top, dishwasher, and granite counter tops. Cool floor plan. Large bedrooms. Large walk-in closets. 2 full bathrooms. 2 living areas. Dine-in kitchen faces second living area and has Door to backyard on one wall. Private fenced backyard with grass and shade tree. 1 covered garage parking space. Washer Dryer closet indoors. Cool neighborhood. Has small park with playground and tennis courts. Super convenient to get around town and work in different areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11036 Joymeadow Drive have any available units?
11036 Joymeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11036 Joymeadow Drive have?
Some of 11036 Joymeadow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11036 Joymeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11036 Joymeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11036 Joymeadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11036 Joymeadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11036 Joymeadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11036 Joymeadow Drive offers parking.
Does 11036 Joymeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11036 Joymeadow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11036 Joymeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 11036 Joymeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11036 Joymeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 11036 Joymeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11036 Joymeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11036 Joymeadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

