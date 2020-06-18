11036 Joymeadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

Awesome Mid-century Duplex with modern touches. Renovated Kitchen with updated oven, cook-top, dishwasher, and granite counter tops. Cool floor plan. Large bedrooms. Large walk-in closets. 2 full bathrooms. 2 living areas. Dine-in kitchen faces second living area and has Door to backyard on one wall. Private fenced backyard with grass and shade tree. 1 covered garage parking space. Washer Dryer closet indoors. Cool neighborhood. Has small park with playground and tennis courts. Super convenient to get around town and work in different areas.