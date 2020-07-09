All apartments in Dallas
11028 Joymeadow Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:56 PM

11028 Joymeadow Drive

11028 Joymeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11028 Joymeadow Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This duplex has new paint, new carpet in 2020, the patio has even been power washed, everything is clean and well maintained. You will find beautiful wood flooring in the living-dining area, the large bedrooms have fresh carpet and paint The kitchen features a convection oven, dishwasher, disposal, eat-in kitchen, the yard features a covered patio and a wood privacy fence, a great place to relax or barbecue. This home is in a great location, very near LBJ freeway, shopping, Whitrock lake with its bike and walking trails, picnic areas, and only a short drive to downtown Dallas. smoke-free home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11028 Joymeadow Drive have any available units?
11028 Joymeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11028 Joymeadow Drive have?
Some of 11028 Joymeadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11028 Joymeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11028 Joymeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11028 Joymeadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11028 Joymeadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11028 Joymeadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11028 Joymeadow Drive offers parking.
Does 11028 Joymeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11028 Joymeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11028 Joymeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 11028 Joymeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11028 Joymeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 11028 Joymeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11028 Joymeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11028 Joymeadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

