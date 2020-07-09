11028 Joymeadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This duplex has new paint, new carpet in 2020, the patio has even been power washed, everything is clean and well maintained. You will find beautiful wood flooring in the living-dining area, the large bedrooms have fresh carpet and paint The kitchen features a convection oven, dishwasher, disposal, eat-in kitchen, the yard features a covered patio and a wood privacy fence, a great place to relax or barbecue. This home is in a great location, very near LBJ freeway, shopping, Whitrock lake with its bike and walking trails, picnic areas, and only a short drive to downtown Dallas. smoke-free home