All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10921 Sinclair Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10921 Sinclair Avenue
Last updated May 25 2020 at 4:54 AM

10921 Sinclair Avenue

10921 Sinclair Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10921 Sinclair Avenue, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Bursting with charm in the heart of Lochwood, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath gem is perched on a large wooded corner lot overlooking a lush greenbelt and surrounded by mature towering trees. Area is also known for it's hiking trails, vast wildlife and minutes from White Rock Lake. Lots of privacy, extra parking for RV, Boat and X-cars. WD, refrigerator,microwave included. Serene, Lovely backyard, lots of storage. Pets are welcomed. Just a hop, skip from Downtown Dallas, the Arboretum and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10921 Sinclair Avenue have any available units?
10921 Sinclair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10921 Sinclair Avenue have?
Some of 10921 Sinclair Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10921 Sinclair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10921 Sinclair Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10921 Sinclair Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10921 Sinclair Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10921 Sinclair Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10921 Sinclair Avenue offers parking.
Does 10921 Sinclair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10921 Sinclair Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10921 Sinclair Avenue have a pool?
No, 10921 Sinclair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10921 Sinclair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10921 Sinclair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10921 Sinclair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10921 Sinclair Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Farmers Market
2210 Canton St
Dallas, TX 75201
La Valencia
10106 Technology Blvd W
Dallas, TX 75220
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
View at Kessler Park
2511 Wedglea Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Drake
1001 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr.
Dallas, TX 75214
Hampton Plaza at Kessler Park
1902 Tarrant Pl
Dallas, TX 75208
Casa Grande Villas Apartments
1315 S Barry Ave
Dallas, TX 75223

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University