10921 Sinclair Avenue

Bursting with charm in the heart of Lochwood, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath gem is perched on a large wooded corner lot overlooking a lush greenbelt and surrounded by mature towering trees. Area is also known for it's hiking trails, vast wildlife and minutes from White Rock Lake. Lots of privacy, extra parking for RV, Boat and X-cars. WD, refrigerator,microwave included. Serene, Lovely backyard, lots of storage. Pets are welcomed. Just a hop, skip from Downtown Dallas, the Arboretum and shopping.