Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:13 PM

10850 Shiloh Road

10850 Shiloh Rd · No Longer Available
Location

10850 Shiloh Rd, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great town home in the heart of Dallas! This two bed, one and a half bath home is perfect for people on a budget. This unit is pet friendly and has plenty of room for all. At this price, this unit will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10850 Shiloh Road have any available units?
10850 Shiloh Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10850 Shiloh Road have?
Some of 10850 Shiloh Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10850 Shiloh Road currently offering any rent specials?
10850 Shiloh Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10850 Shiloh Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10850 Shiloh Road is pet friendly.
Does 10850 Shiloh Road offer parking?
No, 10850 Shiloh Road does not offer parking.
Does 10850 Shiloh Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10850 Shiloh Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10850 Shiloh Road have a pool?
No, 10850 Shiloh Road does not have a pool.
Does 10850 Shiloh Road have accessible units?
No, 10850 Shiloh Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10850 Shiloh Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10850 Shiloh Road has units with dishwashers.

