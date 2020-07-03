All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:38 AM

10838 Marchant Circle

10838 Marchant Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10838 Marchant Circle, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3D Matterport Tour available - Spacious updated half duplex in a great location with easy access to 635 and downtown Dallas. The unit boasts fabulous layout, with big bedrooms, and full washer and dryer connections. HVAC, water heater and double pane windows are updated and there is extra attic insulation for energy efficiency. The space has an open dining to kitchen and separate big living area. It is located steps away from the Lochwood Library and just minutes from White Rock Lake. No pets, as backyard fenced but it is shared and open in the back to the other half. Parking available off the street under carport behind the house. Listing agent related to owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10838 Marchant Circle have any available units?
10838 Marchant Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10838 Marchant Circle have?
Some of 10838 Marchant Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10838 Marchant Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10838 Marchant Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10838 Marchant Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10838 Marchant Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10838 Marchant Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10838 Marchant Circle offers parking.
Does 10838 Marchant Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10838 Marchant Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10838 Marchant Circle have a pool?
No, 10838 Marchant Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10838 Marchant Circle have accessible units?
No, 10838 Marchant Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10838 Marchant Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10838 Marchant Circle has units with dishwashers.

