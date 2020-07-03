10838 Marchant Circle

Amenities

3D Matterport Tour available - Spacious updated half duplex in a great location with easy access to 635 and downtown Dallas. The unit boasts fabulous layout, with big bedrooms, and full washer and dryer connections. HVAC, water heater and double pane windows are updated and there is extra attic insulation for energy efficiency. The space has an open dining to kitchen and separate big living area. It is located steps away from the Lochwood Library and just minutes from White Rock Lake. No pets, as backyard fenced but it is shared and open in the back to the other half. Parking available off the street under carport behind the house. Listing agent related to owners.