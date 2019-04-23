10835 Wallbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for an updated rental property...then this may be the home for you! This move-in ready home has new laminate wood floors in living room with an accent stone wall and grand wood burning fireplace. Fresh new paint throughout interior and new carpet in all three bedrooms. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, fridge included, ample amounts of natural light, glass sliding door to covered back patio, & two beautiful chandeliers. 3 oversized bedrooms with walk in closets, 2 full baths, and 2 car garage. Huge back yard with mature trees for added shade. Home has been nicely landscaped and made ready for new tenants. Home is conveniently close to retail, parks, & schools.