Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:29 AM

10835 Wallbrook Drive

10835 Wallbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10835 Wallbrook Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for an updated rental property...then this may be the home for you! This move-in ready home has new laminate wood floors in living room with an accent stone wall and grand wood burning fireplace. Fresh new paint throughout interior and new carpet in all three bedrooms. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances, fridge included, ample amounts of natural light, glass sliding door to covered back patio, & two beautiful chandeliers. 3 oversized bedrooms with walk in closets, 2 full baths, and 2 car garage. Huge back yard with mature trees for added shade. Home has been nicely landscaped and made ready for new tenants. Home is conveniently close to retail, parks, & schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10835 Wallbrook Drive have any available units?
10835 Wallbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10835 Wallbrook Drive have?
Some of 10835 Wallbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10835 Wallbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10835 Wallbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10835 Wallbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10835 Wallbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10835 Wallbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10835 Wallbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 10835 Wallbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10835 Wallbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10835 Wallbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 10835 Wallbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10835 Wallbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 10835 Wallbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10835 Wallbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10835 Wallbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

