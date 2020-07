Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 3 bed, 1bath in Casa View area. Large living room with hardwood floors. New carpet in bedrooms. Eat in kitchen with new stove. Jumbo sized backyard. One car attached garage with additional parking available in the rear. Landlord maintains the yard. Clean and ready to move in!