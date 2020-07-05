10811 Stallcup Drive

Amenities

Great renovation in Casa view Heights subdivision, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. 1127 sqft, you going to be delighted to see all update had been made on this house, refinished original hard wood flooring, new texture, fixture around the house, new paint exterior, and interior, amazing curl appeal, cozy kitchen with new custom made cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, amazing white quartz counter top, with matching back splash tile, and modern recessed lighting, durable high traffic vinyl floor. New insulation,new water heater, full size washer and dryer closet totally redone bathroom new ceramic tile, new fixture. New roof, spacious back yard with storage building 13x8 .Don’t miss out