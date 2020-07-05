All apartments in Dallas
10811 Stallcup Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10811 Stallcup Drive

10811 Stallcup Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10811 Stallcup Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great renovation in Casa view Heights subdivision, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. 1127 sqft, you going to be delighted to see all update had been made on this house, refinished original hard wood flooring, new texture, fixture around the house, new paint exterior, and interior, amazing curl appeal, cozy kitchen with new custom made cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, amazing white quartz counter top, with matching back splash tile, and modern recessed lighting, durable high traffic vinyl floor. New insulation,new water heater, full size washer and dryer closet totally redone bathroom new ceramic tile, new fixture. New roof, spacious back yard with storage building 13x8 .Don’t miss out

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10811 Stallcup Drive have any available units?
10811 Stallcup Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10811 Stallcup Drive have?
Some of 10811 Stallcup Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10811 Stallcup Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10811 Stallcup Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10811 Stallcup Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10811 Stallcup Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10811 Stallcup Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10811 Stallcup Drive offers parking.
Does 10811 Stallcup Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10811 Stallcup Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10811 Stallcup Drive have a pool?
No, 10811 Stallcup Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10811 Stallcup Drive have accessible units?
No, 10811 Stallcup Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10811 Stallcup Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10811 Stallcup Drive has units with dishwashers.

