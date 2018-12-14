10731 Villager Road

Amenities

Beautiful updated condo in the heart of Preston Hollow. This condo is quiet and conveniently located close to the cross intersection of Preston & Royal with so many restaurants and shops PLUS quick access to the Dallas North Tollway. This upstairs unit is nestled in the center back of the complex within a few steps of one of the four amazing pools. The kitchen features granite counters, replaced stainless appliances and neutral painted cabinetry. There is also a 6x8 utility closet that has been shelved for great pantry storage as well as plenty of room for full sized laundry machines. The HOA dues cover ALL UTILITIES…trash, water, electric, basic cable and exterior maintenance. WD and Refrigerator to remain.