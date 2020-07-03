All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:21 PM

10725 Royal Park Drive

10725 Royal Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10725 Royal Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Outstanding Dallas location!! This spacious property with pool and outdoor fireplace sitting on a nice sized treed lot has great potential. Master bath with walk in tiled shower and bedroom has adjoining multi-purpose room. Gourmet kitchen with granite island and countertops with double oven. Stone fireplace in family room. Spacious rooms throughout. Home surrounds lovely courtyard for additional outdoor entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10725 Royal Park Drive have any available units?
10725 Royal Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10725 Royal Park Drive have?
Some of 10725 Royal Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10725 Royal Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10725 Royal Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10725 Royal Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10725 Royal Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10725 Royal Park Drive offer parking?
No, 10725 Royal Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10725 Royal Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10725 Royal Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10725 Royal Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10725 Royal Park Drive has a pool.
Does 10725 Royal Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 10725 Royal Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10725 Royal Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10725 Royal Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

