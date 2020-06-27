10684 E Lake Highlands Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

For Sale or Lease. Fantastic home for sale or lease in charming Lake Highlands! This 3 bed, 2.1 bath home features a fantastic back yard complete with covered patio perfect for entertaining. Close to the lake and backing to a beautiful greenbelt, this home is updated with hardwood flooring, new carpet and granite countertops. King-sized master bedroom with balcony and fireplace, large living area with fireplace and row of windows plus well lit breakfast nook complete this outstanding home.