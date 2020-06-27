All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10684 E Lake Highlands Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10684 E Lake Highlands Drive
Last updated December 9 2019 at 11:57 PM

10684 E Lake Highlands Drive

10684 East Lake Highlands Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10684 East Lake Highlands Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
For Sale or Lease. Fantastic home for sale or lease in charming Lake Highlands! This 3 bed, 2.1 bath home features a fantastic back yard complete with covered patio perfect for entertaining. Close to the lake and backing to a beautiful greenbelt, this home is updated with hardwood flooring, new carpet and granite countertops. King-sized master bedroom with balcony and fireplace, large living area with fireplace and row of windows plus well lit breakfast nook complete this outstanding home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10684 E Lake Highlands Drive have any available units?
10684 E Lake Highlands Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10684 E Lake Highlands Drive have?
Some of 10684 E Lake Highlands Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10684 E Lake Highlands Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10684 E Lake Highlands Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10684 E Lake Highlands Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10684 E Lake Highlands Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10684 E Lake Highlands Drive offer parking?
No, 10684 E Lake Highlands Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10684 E Lake Highlands Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10684 E Lake Highlands Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10684 E Lake Highlands Drive have a pool?
No, 10684 E Lake Highlands Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10684 E Lake Highlands Drive have accessible units?
No, 10684 E Lake Highlands Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10684 E Lake Highlands Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10684 E Lake Highlands Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Fondeur Apartments
211 E Davis St
Dallas, TX 75203
Fisher Trails
6418 Fisher Rd
Dallas, TX 75214
Windsor Forest
2970 Spruce Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
Biltmore
6251 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Landmark
4417 Swiss Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Hidden Oaks
9236 Church Rd
Dallas, TX 75231

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University