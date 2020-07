Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully remodeled home in highly sought after location. Excellent access to 635, Dallas North Tollway and private schools. Features include a fully remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, granite and gas cooktop; 3 large bedrooms plus massive master bedroom suite; 2 fireplaces; wood flooring throughout; large fenced back yard, and a utility room. Owner will consider 1 pet on a case by case basis. Alarm monitoring included in the lease price.