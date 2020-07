Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very well maintained Cottage Style home. 2 bedroom 1 bath with laminate wood floors, ceramic tile and decorative back splash in kitchen, comes with all appliances including built in microwave, gas stove and so many other upgrades to name. Cute starter home with a nice clean look! This offer will not last long, schedule your viewing today. Easy lease.