Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:01 AM

10543 Ravenscroft Drive

10543 Ravenscroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10543 Ravenscroft Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Brookshire Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available after August 15th. Refrigerator,washer and dryer included. Amazing 1-story updated half duplex on a quiet corner lot near Preston Hollow! Impressive wrought iron front door & double French doors in living room leading to large private patio & yard. Real wood floors in spacious living room. Huge chefs kitchen 14. Updated baths with granite counters & tile floors, plantation shutters, fresh paint. 2-car attached garage. Need strong income, credit check can be flexible.Convenience location close to highway shopping, a minute away to North Park mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10543 Ravenscroft Drive have any available units?
10543 Ravenscroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10543 Ravenscroft Drive have?
Some of 10543 Ravenscroft Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10543 Ravenscroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10543 Ravenscroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10543 Ravenscroft Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10543 Ravenscroft Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10543 Ravenscroft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10543 Ravenscroft Drive offers parking.
Does 10543 Ravenscroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10543 Ravenscroft Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10543 Ravenscroft Drive have a pool?
No, 10543 Ravenscroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10543 Ravenscroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 10543 Ravenscroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10543 Ravenscroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10543 Ravenscroft Drive has units with dishwashers.

