10543 Ravenscroft Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available after August 15th. Refrigerator,washer and dryer included. Amazing 1-story updated half duplex on a quiet corner lot near Preston Hollow! Impressive wrought iron front door & double French doors in living room leading to large private patio & yard. Real wood floors in spacious living room. Huge chefs kitchen 14. Updated baths with granite counters & tile floors, plantation shutters, fresh paint. 2-car attached garage. Need strong income, credit check can be flexible.Convenience location close to highway shopping, a minute away to North Park mall.