10542 Black Walnut Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Short term lease that must end by July 15th, 2020. You need to see this light, bright, and modern style 1 story, 4 bed, 2 bath home! Complete remodel. New roof in Jan 2018. 42 inch gray shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas range, modern vent hood, subway tile and mosaic backsplash, laminate wood like flooring all throughout (no carpet at all), granite countertops, under mount sinks, updated bathrooms, 2 closets in the master, ceiling fans, large 4th bedroom or game room with walk in closet, 18 inch tiles in bathrooms, laundry, and mud room, landscaping (updated soon), fenced in yard, newer AC unit, replaced condenser, new doors, indoor outdoor style family room, and more!