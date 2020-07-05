All apartments in Dallas
10542 Black Walnut Court
10542 Black Walnut Court

10542 Black Walnut Court · No Longer Available
Location

10542 Black Walnut Court, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Short term lease that must end by July 15th, 2020. You need to see this light, bright, and modern style 1 story, 4 bed, 2 bath home! Complete remodel. New roof in Jan 2018. 42 inch gray shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas range, modern vent hood, subway tile and mosaic backsplash, laminate wood like flooring all throughout (no carpet at all), granite countertops, under mount sinks, updated bathrooms, 2 closets in the master, ceiling fans, large 4th bedroom or game room with walk in closet, 18 inch tiles in bathrooms, laundry, and mud room, landscaping (updated soon), fenced in yard, newer AC unit, replaced condenser, new doors, indoor outdoor style family room, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10542 Black Walnut Court have any available units?
10542 Black Walnut Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10542 Black Walnut Court have?
Some of 10542 Black Walnut Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10542 Black Walnut Court currently offering any rent specials?
10542 Black Walnut Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10542 Black Walnut Court pet-friendly?
No, 10542 Black Walnut Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10542 Black Walnut Court offer parking?
Yes, 10542 Black Walnut Court offers parking.
Does 10542 Black Walnut Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10542 Black Walnut Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10542 Black Walnut Court have a pool?
No, 10542 Black Walnut Court does not have a pool.
Does 10542 Black Walnut Court have accessible units?
No, 10542 Black Walnut Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10542 Black Walnut Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10542 Black Walnut Court has units with dishwashers.

