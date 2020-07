10539 Berry Knoll Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

STRIKING 5 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY DUPLEX; IN QUIET CUL DE SAC; FEATURES A LARGE GRAND HIGH CEILING ENTRY; HAS A MASTER'S SUITE ON BOTH THE 1st AND 2nd FLOORS. 2nd FLOOR MASTERS CAN BE USED A AS MOTHER-IN-LAW'S SEPARATE SUITE WITH A PRIVATE ENTRY AND BALCONY. HOME WAS BEEN EXTENSIVELY UPDATED WITH TRAVERTINE FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS AND CARPETING UPSATAIRS;WHOLE HOUSE HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED; HAS NEST THERMOSTATS, NEST DOOR BELL & NEST FRONT DOOR KEY LOCK; GOOGLE HOME HUB; HAS A LARGE FENCED IN PRIVATE YARD AND PATIO AREA; NEW APPLIANCES (KITCHEN AND UTILITY ROOM); WHITE QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN AND UTILITY AND WET BAR AREAS.