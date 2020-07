Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This open, flowing floorplan has everything from soaring entry and ceilings, stunning fireplace in large living room, step-up kitchen with rear-entry garage, four bedrooms each with private bath, and an incredible patio area for entertaining your family and friends. Built in 2016, this home has high end finish outs and the design elements everyone is looking for. Truly a must see!