Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

10511 Ravenscroft Drive

10511 Ravenscroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10511 Ravenscroft Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Brookshire Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Situated on an oversized just re-landscaped (Aug 2019) corner lot, this beautifully updated duplex has GREAT DRIVE UP APPEAL! Wood plank floors through most of first level and new carpet in upstairs bedrooms! Kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, glass+ marble back splash, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator! Master is down and two BIG bedrooms upstairs share a just updated Jack-n-Jill bath with updated tile, quartz c-tops + fixtures! High efficiency water heater recently installed; low-E windows installed! Separate dining room makes a great Study! You will want to see this one! Convenient access to 75 +Tollway+DART!Landlord will consider short term 6 month least at $3000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10511 Ravenscroft Drive have any available units?
10511 Ravenscroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10511 Ravenscroft Drive have?
Some of 10511 Ravenscroft Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10511 Ravenscroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10511 Ravenscroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10511 Ravenscroft Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10511 Ravenscroft Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10511 Ravenscroft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10511 Ravenscroft Drive offers parking.
Does 10511 Ravenscroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10511 Ravenscroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10511 Ravenscroft Drive have a pool?
No, 10511 Ravenscroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10511 Ravenscroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 10511 Ravenscroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10511 Ravenscroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10511 Ravenscroft Drive has units with dishwashers.

