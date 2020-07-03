10511 Ravenscroft Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Situated on an oversized just re-landscaped (Aug 2019) corner lot, this beautifully updated duplex has GREAT DRIVE UP APPEAL! Wood plank floors through most of first level and new carpet in upstairs bedrooms! Kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, glass+ marble back splash, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator! Master is down and two BIG bedrooms upstairs share a just updated Jack-n-Jill bath with updated tile, quartz c-tops + fixtures! High efficiency water heater recently installed; low-E windows installed! Separate dining room makes a great Study! You will want to see this one! Convenient access to 75 +Tollway+DART!Landlord will consider short term 6 month least at $3000 per month.