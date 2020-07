Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Move in ready home with low maintenance features. Conveniently located near new shopping and dining. Spacious living room with fireplace leads to a covered patio and backyard. Separate dining room gives way to an updated kitchen with new countertops and appliances. Peaceful patio off the kitchen. Downstairs master includes remodeled bathroom w his&hers walk-in closets. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs, with separate vanities and walk-in closets. Great storage. Attached two car garage.