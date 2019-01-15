10509 Ravenscroft Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Situated on a corner lot and beautifully updated with hardwood floors throughout, Low-E windows, 42 cabinets in the kitchen with Quartz counter tops, subway tile and all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator that remains with the property. The separate dining room allows plenty of room for entertaining or family gatherings. Bathrooms have been updated, including a walk-in shower in the master. Private backyard provides green space for family and pets to enjoy. You will want to see this one!