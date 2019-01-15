All apartments in Dallas
10509 Ravenscroft Drive
10509 Ravenscroft Drive

10509 Ravenscroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10509 Ravenscroft Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Brookshire Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Situated on a corner lot and beautifully updated with hardwood floors throughout, Low-E windows, 42 cabinets in the kitchen with Quartz counter tops, subway tile and all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator that remains with the property. The separate dining room allows plenty of room for entertaining or family gatherings. Bathrooms have been updated, including a walk-in shower in the master. Private backyard provides green space for family and pets to enjoy. You will want to see this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10509 Ravenscroft Drive have any available units?
10509 Ravenscroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10509 Ravenscroft Drive have?
Some of 10509 Ravenscroft Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10509 Ravenscroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10509 Ravenscroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10509 Ravenscroft Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10509 Ravenscroft Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10509 Ravenscroft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10509 Ravenscroft Drive offers parking.
Does 10509 Ravenscroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10509 Ravenscroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10509 Ravenscroft Drive have a pool?
No, 10509 Ravenscroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10509 Ravenscroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 10509 Ravenscroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10509 Ravenscroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10509 Ravenscroft Drive has units with dishwashers.

