Amenities

dishwasher fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities

Two-story townhouse at Canterbury Crossing in Pleasant Grove. Fireplace in the living room, half bath downstairs. Full bath and two bedrooms upstairs. Park at your door. Freshly cleaned and painted. New carpet in the bedrooms. New vinyl plank floor in the living areas. Prefer no pets.