Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated home in Sparkman Club. Fresh floors, paint, new appliances, fence, and much more. Back yard with Bob privacy fence opens directly to new biking and running trails. 5 minutes to LBJ and 10 minutes to Galleria, I-35, and shopping and dining attractions. Listing agent has equitable interest in property.