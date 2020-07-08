10425 Lanshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Enjoy life in popular L-Streets neighborhood with access to desirable Richardson ISD and Lake Highlands Elementary. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath beauty comes with refrigerator, yard care, and optional washer and dryer INCLUDED! You'll love the large family room, eat-in kitchen, and close proximity to all that White Rock Lake has to offer. Wood flooring, fresh paint and updated kitchen counters will make you fall in love, not to mention the HUGE backyard that is perfect for pets or nature lovers. Come and see it today!