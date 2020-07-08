All apartments in Dallas
10425 Lanshire Drive

10425 Lanshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10425 Lanshire Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Enjoy life in popular L-Streets neighborhood with access to desirable Richardson ISD and Lake Highlands Elementary. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath beauty comes with refrigerator, yard care, and optional washer and dryer INCLUDED! You'll love the large family room, eat-in kitchen, and close proximity to all that White Rock Lake has to offer. Wood flooring, fresh paint and updated kitchen counters will make you fall in love, not to mention the HUGE backyard that is perfect for pets or nature lovers. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10425 Lanshire Drive have any available units?
10425 Lanshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10425 Lanshire Drive have?
Some of 10425 Lanshire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10425 Lanshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10425 Lanshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10425 Lanshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10425 Lanshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10425 Lanshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10425 Lanshire Drive offers parking.
Does 10425 Lanshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10425 Lanshire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10425 Lanshire Drive have a pool?
No, 10425 Lanshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10425 Lanshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 10425 Lanshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10425 Lanshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10425 Lanshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

