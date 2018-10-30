All apartments in Dallas
10415 Sylvia Drive

10415 Sylvia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10415 Sylvia Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
concierge
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Casa View features laminate flooring, central heat/air, appliances, a second living space, off-street parking and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located near El Rancho Supermercado, Pizza Patron, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Casa View Thrift, Metro by T-Mobile, CVS, The Royal Pour Bar and Grill, Goodfriend Package and much more! It's also a short drive from White Rock Lake and Reinhardt Elementary School. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10415 Sylvia Drive have any available units?
10415 Sylvia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10415 Sylvia Drive have?
Some of 10415 Sylvia Drive's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10415 Sylvia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10415 Sylvia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10415 Sylvia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10415 Sylvia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10415 Sylvia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10415 Sylvia Drive offers parking.
Does 10415 Sylvia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10415 Sylvia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10415 Sylvia Drive have a pool?
No, 10415 Sylvia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10415 Sylvia Drive have accessible units?
No, 10415 Sylvia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10415 Sylvia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10415 Sylvia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

