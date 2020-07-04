10403 Cradlerock Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 1.5 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, a fenced-in backyard and a one-car garage. [SBH-A] The home is in the perfect location, minutes from John W. Ruyon Elementary, Florence Middle School and the bus line. A short drive away on Lake June, there's Walgreens, Fiesta Mart, Chase Bank, McDonald's, Pizza Patron, Wingstop and much more! Tenant is responsible for verifying utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.