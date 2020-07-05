All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
104 Cliff Height Circle
Last updated March 4 2020 at 9:17 AM

104 Cliff Height Circle

104 Cliff Heights Circle · No Longer Available
Location

104 Cliff Heights Circle, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The 1476 plan is a charming two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home offers an open floor plan with spacious family room which has a view to dining and kitchen. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms; an upstairs master bedroom which provides a large walk in closet and upstairs washer and dryer hookups for your convenience. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Cliff Height Circle have any available units?
104 Cliff Height Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Cliff Height Circle have?
Some of 104 Cliff Height Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Cliff Height Circle currently offering any rent specials?
104 Cliff Height Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Cliff Height Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Cliff Height Circle is pet friendly.
Does 104 Cliff Height Circle offer parking?
Yes, 104 Cliff Height Circle offers parking.
Does 104 Cliff Height Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Cliff Height Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Cliff Height Circle have a pool?
No, 104 Cliff Height Circle does not have a pool.
Does 104 Cliff Height Circle have accessible units?
No, 104 Cliff Height Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Cliff Height Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Cliff Height Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

