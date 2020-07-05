104 Cliff Height Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

The 1476 plan is a charming two story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home offers an open floor plan with spacious family room which has a view to dining and kitchen. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms; an upstairs master bedroom which provides a large walk in closet and upstairs washer and dryer hookups for your convenience. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.