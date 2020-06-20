Rent Calculator
10340 Joaquin Drive
10340 Joaquin Drive
10340 Joaquin Drive
Report This Listing
Location
10340 Joaquin Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
The address is 10340 but tax id for total duplex is 10342. Property being leased as is. AC not included. Tenant must provide their own ac unit. Landlord does not furnish stove or refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10340 Joaquin Drive have any available units?
10340 Joaquin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10340 Joaquin Drive have?
Some of 10340 Joaquin Drive's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 10340 Joaquin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10340 Joaquin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10340 Joaquin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10340 Joaquin Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 10340 Joaquin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10340 Joaquin Drive offers parking.
Does 10340 Joaquin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10340 Joaquin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10340 Joaquin Drive have a pool?
No, 10340 Joaquin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10340 Joaquin Drive have accessible units?
No, 10340 Joaquin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10340 Joaquin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10340 Joaquin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
