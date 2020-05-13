All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1032 Cedar Hill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1032 Cedar Hill Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 8:18 AM

1032 Cedar Hill Avenue

1032 Cedar Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Kidd Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1032 Cedar Hill Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Kidd Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
media room
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
media room
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Great Half Duplex with lots of 1950’s character, original hardwood floors, large fenced back yard, vintage kitchen. Immediately across the street from Kidd Springs Park! Also close to Kessler Theater and a short ride to Bishop Arts offering restaurants, bars and shops. The best part is skipping downtown traffic! Less than 10 minutes away! tons of closets with enough updates to be comfortable while keeping the original charm and character, fresh paint, mini blinds, refrigerator, stove. stackable W and D connections in kitchen Right unit is #1030 Access to Assigned Driveway Parking! Sorry, no pets as this is a shared backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 Cedar Hill Avenue have any available units?
1032 Cedar Hill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1032 Cedar Hill Avenue have?
Some of 1032 Cedar Hill Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 Cedar Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1032 Cedar Hill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 Cedar Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1032 Cedar Hill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1032 Cedar Hill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1032 Cedar Hill Avenue offers parking.
Does 1032 Cedar Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 Cedar Hill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 Cedar Hill Avenue have a pool?
No, 1032 Cedar Hill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1032 Cedar Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1032 Cedar Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 Cedar Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 Cedar Hill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkford Oaks
3443 Mahanna St
Dallas, TX 75235
Tiburon
15411 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive
Dallas, TX 75224
Atelier
1801 North Pearl Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Villa Piana Apartments
13500 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75243
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75231
Magnolia on Zang
901 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75208

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University