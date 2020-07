Amenities

If youre looking for tremendous value, space and convenient location this is it. Home offers a mid-century modern feel with sunken formal living, high ceilings and beams. Some features include fire place, 2 living areas, formal dinning and eat in kitchen. Floor plan is great for entertaining guest, kitchen open to family room and patio is just off living room. Home located near major highways, shops and eateries.