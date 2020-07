Amenities

All Utilities Services are INCLUDED!!! Cozy little place in the trendy Bishop Arts Area! Walk to so much Entertainment, Shopping and Dining! Also 8-10 minutes to Downtown, and convenient public transportation.

This cute small unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bath and big living area , kitchen equipped with Stove and Refrigerator and fenced area for parking. In good condition, new flooring, kitchen counter and and paint at interior. $50 application fee. No pets allowed .